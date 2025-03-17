 Skip to main content

Nominations Open for 2025 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

Convenience Store News will honor the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities.
Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its fourth-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, which honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

The award is part of the 12th annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and still only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large. 

The Corporate Empowerment Award recognizes the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities. The winner will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles, and a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

In 2024, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT), the parent company of Circle K, received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. Recognizing the undeniable value of a diverse workforce that mirrors its diverse customer base, ACT has conscientiously woven gender inclusivity into the fabric of its organizational practices, thereby fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to flourish. 

Nominations for this year's TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award are currently being accepted. The deadline for entries is April 18. There is no fee for entry. 

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

Finalists will be notified the week of May 12, followed by an announcement on CSNews.com the week of May 19. The winner will be revealed and presented with the Corporate Empowerment Award at the 2025 TWIC Awards Gala, to be held the evening of October 15 against the backdrop of this year’s NACS Show in Chicago.

For questions, contact Senior Editor Angela Hanson at [email protected]

Linda Lisanti is Editor-in-Chief of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2005. Linda is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable editors in the c-store industry. She leads CSNews’ editorial team and oversees content development across all of CSNews’ print and online properties. She has covered virtually every major product category and major retail company.

