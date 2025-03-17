Nominations Open for 2025 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its fourth-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, which honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

The award is part of the 12th annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and still only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large.

The Corporate Empowerment Award recognizes the convenience retail company that most effectively champions for women in its networks, workplaces and communities. The winner will be an organization that paves the road to empower women in leadership roles, and a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.