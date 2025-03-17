Nominations Open for 2025 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award
In 2024, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT), the parent company of Circle K, received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. Recognizing the undeniable value of a diverse workforce that mirrors its diverse customer base, ACT has conscientiously woven gender inclusivity into the fabric of its organizational practices, thereby fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to flourish.
Nominations for this year's TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award are currently being accepted. The deadline for entries is April 18. There is no fee for entry.
Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.
Finalists will be notified the week of May 12, followed by an announcement on CSNews.com the week of May 19. The winner will be revealed and presented with the Corporate Empowerment Award at the 2025 TWIC Awards Gala, to be held the evening of October 15 against the backdrop of this year’s NACS Show in Chicago.
For questions, contact Senior Editor Angela Hanson at [email protected].