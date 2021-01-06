Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2021 Best New Products Awards

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 25th annual Best New Products Awards competition.

Products introduced to the market between April 30, 2020 and May 1, 2021 are eligible for entry in 47 different categories. Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

A panel of consumers will judge the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.

Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 16.



Visit the official entry page for a complete list of rules and to submit an entry.

Winners will be announced in September and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in the Convenience Store News September issue, and the right to use the 2021 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.