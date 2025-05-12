Nominations Open for Convenience Store News' 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

FLIC nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a distributor or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry. Only U.S. roles are eligible.

VIDEO: Celebrating Outstanding Leadership in the C-store Industry

Nominations should include accomplishments/achievements attained from May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025. Nominators are encouraged to cite specific initiatives spearheaded by the nominee and results achieved within the past 12 months in order to present a full picture of the candidate and demonstrate what makes them a Future Leader in Convenience.

The deadline for nominations is June 20. Nominators will be notified of winning entries the week of July 28, while winners will be notified the week of August 4.

All FLIC winners will be prominently recognized in CSNews' November/December issue and at an awards ceremony to be held during the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit.

Click here for more details and to submit a nomination.

Last year, the Future Leaders in Convenience Awards honored its largest class yet, comprised of 49 rising stars from 31 c-store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies. They were celebrated at the 2024 FLIC Summit, held in Des Moines, which also included a panel discussion featuring CSNews' 2024 Hall of Fame honorees, roundtable discussions, and an interactive workshop led by leadership coach and trainer Jen Recla.

Supporters of the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience program include founding and presenting sponsor Reynolds American Inc. and silver sponsors Altria Group Distribution Co. and The Hershey Co.