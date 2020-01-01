National Retail Solutions (NRS) introduces the NRS EMV EZ Pump Solution, a convenient, affordable pay-at-the-pump retrofit and payment processing service. The solution accepts EMV (chip) payment cards, as well as contactless payments, mobile wallets, tap to pay, and other options to eliminate common touchpoints at the pump. The NRS EMV EZ Pump Solution includes NRS Pay credit card processing to provide integrated credit card processing at hypercompetitive rates for additional savings. NRS Pay also works hand in hand with NRS Petro's point-of-sale terminals for retailers who want a fully integrated management system and flexible loyalty program.