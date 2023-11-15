NRS Free Delivery Ecommerce Program

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a point-of-sale (POS) and payment processing provider for independent retailers, introduces free delivery for retailers whose customers shop online through the NRS Ecommerce Program. The program allows NRS to partner with a company such as DoorDash or Uber to handle delivery logistics. When a customer places an online order through a retailer's NRS-powered website or app, the order information is sent to one of the delivery partners, who then assigns a driver to deliver the product at no additional cost to the retailer. Other advantages for retailers in the NRS Ecommerce Program include a branded website, inclusion in the BR Club app, and robust POS and inventory management.