10/20/2021
NRS POS Emergency Call Button
The alarm system is hidden within the point-of-sale terminal.
National Retail Solutions (NRS) unveiled a new premium security feature: the NRS POS Emergency Call Button. This alarm system is hidden within the NRS point-of-sale (POS) register terminal, enabling the store owner or operator to covertly request an emergency police dispatch. The NRS POS Emergency Call Button feature is now available in New York State and will be rolled out in other parts of the country in the coming months.