NRS Self-Ordering Kiosk

National Retail Solutions presents its new Self-Ordering Kiosk, which is designed to enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times, minimizing order errors and increasing overall efficiency in the ordering process. Key features include large touch screens for easy navigation, flexible ordering modes, easy integration into existing NRS point-of-sale systems, direct order transmission and flexible payment options. Retailers may also be able to lower labor expenses by minimizing the need for additional staff, according to the company. The normal price for the kiosk is $1,795, but it will be available for a limited time for $995, with a $39.95 monthly software and service fee.