Nutpods Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Nutpods is bringing back its seasonal plant-based Pumpkin Spice Creamer for fall beginning Aug. 23, just ahead of the school rush. An unsweetened alternative to traditional coffee creamers, the product provides the defining flavor of autumn with every sip of coffee, according to the maker. It is available in 11.2 ounces or 25.4 ounces at retail stores, or in 11.2 ounces online. The limited-time flavor will be available at select retailers nationwide.