Oberto Beef Jerky Clear XL Bags

Oberto Beef Jerky now offers its three signature jerky flavors — Original, Teriyaki and Peppered — in authentic-style, clear, 9-ounce bags. The jerky category has seen massive growth in packaging where consumers can see the product clearly and get a strong value with a larger size, according to Oberto. These new clear, extra-large bags began rolling out in February and are expected to expand rapidly to key retailers, the company stated.