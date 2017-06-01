Oberto Beef Jerky is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of what it says is the category’s first-ever Pepperoni Jerky. Oberto’s category expansion is part of the company’s bigger mission to provide more delicious, convenient and “better for you” snacking products to enable people to make better choices for a healthier and happier life, according to the company. Oberto Pepperoni Jerky does not require refrigeration, and packs 11 grams of protein per serving. Like the original Oberto Beef Jerky, the product is all natural.