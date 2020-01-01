New from Republic Tobacco, OCB Bamboo Rolling Papers and Papers + Tips are vegan, GMO-free, unbleached and made from moist, sustainable bamboo fiber. No harsh fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides are used in the growing process and the bamboo is responsibly harvested, leaving the roots in the ground to regrow. The OCB Bamboo line represents dedication to sustainability and the eco-conscious efforts of today's consumers, according to the company. The rolling papers come in 1-1/4 and Slim sizes with and without tips. Counter and modular displays are available for merchandising.