OCB Virgin Unbleached Cone Packs

New from Republic Tobacco, OCB Virgin Cone Packs are virgin rolling papers pre-rolled and equipped with a tip to offer an easier way to pack, fill and enjoy. As part of the OCB Virgin product line, the cones feature a natural brown hue and always-sticks natural acacia gum adhesive. The cones are made of unbleached, chlorine- and dye-free fibers that are responsibly harvested. Vegan and GMO-free, the paper is ultrathin (12 g/m2) and lightly porous for a slow burn and truer taste, with minimal ash. OCB Virgin Cone Packs are available in two sizes: 1-1/4 size, six cones per pack; and king size, three cones per pack. They are shipped 32 packs per display and 24 displays per case. Assorted point-of-purchase materials are available for retail sales support.