CandyRific is bringing two new ocean-themed character fans to market. Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants and a purple narwhal join the brand's Sweet Squad of animals. Each character fan provides a burst of cool air when the button is pushed and comes with 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit-flavored candies, with natural flavors and colors. The fans ship in six 12-count assorted display cases. SpongeBob is currently available for customer orders and will ship in time for the summer of 2023, while the purple narwhal became available as of spring 2023.