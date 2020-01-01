OH SNAP! Sassy Bites

Sassy Bites are the newest addition to the OH SNAP! line of single-serve pickles and pickled veggies. Sassy Bites are single-serve pickles that are sweet with just enough heat. They are gluten free, fat free, and made with non-GMO cucumbers. Fresh packed with no added brine, the product delivers superior crunch, great taste and less mess, according to the maker. Sassy Bites joins four other varieties of OH SNAP! single-serve pickles — Dilly Bites, Hottie Bites, Gone Dilly, and Hottie — along with three pickled veggie options — Cool Beans, Carrot Cuties, and Pretty Peas.