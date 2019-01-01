Oikos Oh! Double Cream Yogurt

Press enter to search
The product is made with double the cream of regular whole-milk yogurts to deliver a thick and luscious texture.
Crafted with premium ingredients and made with double the cream of regular whole-milk yogurts, Oikos Oh! yogurts aim to deliver a one-of-a-kind thick and luscious texture. The product is available in four artisanal flavor combinations: Lemon Sweet Cream Delight, Magnificent Mixed Berry Rhubarb, Salt-Dusted Caramel Crème and Honey Drizzled Blueberry. All varieties are Non-GMO Project verified. The 5.3-ounce cups come single-serve with a suggested retail price of $1.49, or in four-packs with a suggested retail price of $4.49. Oikos Oh! will reach full distribution by the end of February.

