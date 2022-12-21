Advertisement
Old El Paso Fiesta Twists

Available in Queso, Zesty Ranch and Cinnamon Churro, the snacks come in a 2-ounce bag that is exclusive to c-stores.
General Mills is bringing its Old El Paso brand to the salty snack aisle with its new Old El Paso Fiesta Twists. The crispy and crunchy corn chips with a twist give convenience store retailers a fun snack option to meet demand for savory indulgence anchored in Mexican-inspired flavors, according to the company. Available in Queso, Zesty Ranch and Cinnamon Churro, Old El Paso Fiesta Twists come in a 2-ounce bag that is exclusive to c-stores and ideal for on-the-go snacking. They hit store shelves nationwide in June 2023 with a suggested retail price of $2.19.

