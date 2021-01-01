Old Trapper Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak incorporates wood-fired smoked flavor into three varieties: Old Fashioned, Peppered and Teriyaki. The steak snacks come in individual two-ounce packs and are available in 12-pack boxes. Old Trapper designed these snacks to cater to consumers' craving for steak in a format that can be savored straight out of the package without the need to cook. After being seasoned with the company's blend of spices and fresh ground pepper, the steak strips are smoked with real wood.