Old Trapper Quarter-Pound Big Bag

Old Trapper is debuting a new "Big Bag" version of its popular beef jerky at the 2019 NACS Show. Weighing in at a quarter-pound, the Big Bag features clear-view packaging that lets consumers see exactly how much more beef jerky they are getting for their money. Old Trapper offers naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the highest quality seasoning ingredients, and real wood-fired smoke. The new product launch comes as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.