Old Trapper Zero Sugar Beef Jerky allows snack lovers to enjoy their favorite meaty treat with none of the sugar and a tiny fraction of the carbs. The new product contains no sugar, just 2 grams of carbohydrates, 0.5 grams of fat, and 14 grams of protein per 1-ounce serving. It comes in the brand’s signature clear packaging so that consumers can see for themselves how much product is inside. Like all Old Trapper jerky products, the Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is made using the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients, and real wood-fired smoke. The suggested retail price for the 8-ounce package is $14.