Sheetz & OnCue Recognized as FMN Fuels Innovators of the Year

ALTOONA, Pa. & STILLWATER, Okla. — Sheetz Inc. and OnCue are being honored as winners of the FMN Fuels Innovator of the Year Awards, presented by Fuels Market News (FMN) magazine, for their efforts at the forecourt.

The awards will be presented during the "2023 Fuel Retailers of the Year" education session at the NACS Show on Oct. 4. Executive leadership from both Sheetz and OnCue will take part in a discussion and share with session attendees how they maximize their fuels and charging operations, reported NACS, publisher of FMN.

"The awards offer an opportunity to showcase retailers who operate the fueling and charging side of the business at a high level," said FMN Editor Keith Reid. "We are in dynamic times on the transportation energy front, and innovation and efficiency will be the key to navigate challenges both today and with an eye on the future."

Sheetz will receive the award for a fuels retailer with 100 or more locations. The Altoona-based company, which has 700 locations and is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023, promotes its fuel quality and the use of technology to ensure that quality is maintained throughout the fueling infrastructure, NACS stated. Sheetz markets diesel fuel, K-1 kerosene, E85 and E15 throughout its footprint.

The company also has electric vehicle (EV) charging at 95 locations and passed the milestone of 2 million charging sessions earlier this year.

