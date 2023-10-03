Advertisement
10/03/2023

Sheetz & OnCue Recognized as FMN Fuels Innovators of the Year

The annual awards honor overall fuel excellence plus technology and operational efficiency.
Angela Hanson
Senior Editor
Sheetz exterior at night teaser

ALTOONA, Pa. & STILLWATER, Okla. — Sheetz Inc. and OnCue are being honored as winners of the FMN Fuels Innovator of the Year Awards, presented by Fuels Market News (FMN) magazine, for their efforts at the forecourt.

The awards will be presented during the "2023 Fuel Retailers of the Year" education session at the NACS Show on Oct. 4. Executive leadership from both Sheetz and OnCue will take part in a discussion and share with session attendees how they maximize their fuels and charging operations, reported NACS, publisher of FMN.

"The awards offer an opportunity to showcase retailers who operate the fueling and charging side of the business at a high level," said FMN Editor Keith Reid. "We are in dynamic times on the transportation energy front, and innovation and efficiency will be the key to navigate challenges both today and with an eye on the future."

Sheetz will receive the award for a fuels retailer with 100 or more locations. The Altoona-based company, which has 700 locations and is No. 10 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023, promotes its fuel quality and the use of technology to ensure that quality is maintained throughout the fueling infrastructure, NACS stated. Sheetz markets diesel fuel, K-1 kerosene, E85 and E15 throughout its footprint.

The company also has electric vehicle (EV) charging at 95 locations and passed the milestone of 2 million charging sessions earlier this year.

OnCue forecourt

Stillwater-based OnCue, operator of more than 75 OnCue Express stores, will receive the award for a fuels retailer with fewer than 100 locations. The company promotes the quality of its Top Tier Phillips 66 gasoline, and offers both ethanol-free and ethanol-blended gasolines up to E85. It pays equal attention to its diesel product and emphasizes its winter performance, according to NACS.

OnCue also operates EV charging at six locations, all of which feature Level 3 fast chargers, and has explored a range of approaches to servicing this market. It also offers compressed natural gas at select locations.

Sheetz and OnCue were selected based on overall fuel excellence, technology and operational efficiency. The awards were determined by combining criteria used in the annual OPIS/FMN Fuel Leaders issue that ranks retailers with a core focus on fueling efficiency, as well as examining how retailers innovate with fuel products, their use of technology and strategies for EV charging.

