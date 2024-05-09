ONE Brands Reese's Peanut Butter Protein Bar

ONE Brands is bringing everyone's favorite peanut butter to the protein bar aisle with the debut of its new Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor inspired protein bar. The better-for-you offering has 18 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar. In addition to the new Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor, ONE is also introducing a Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème flavor inspired protein bar made with the delightful crunch of real Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème bits. Both new bars join ONE Brands' lineup featuring varieties such as Birthday Cake, Maple Glazed Donut, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Blueberry Cobbler.