ONE Brands launches its newest line of protein bars, ONE Coffee Shop. Tapping into the growing popularity of balanced caffeinated products, the bars have the same amount of caffeine as a serving of espresso and are perfect for a morning or midafternoon pick-me-up and quick burst of energy, according to the company. They also come packed with 20 grams of protein in two flavors, Vanilla Latte and Caramel Macchiato. ONE Coffee Shop bars are sold individually, in four-count boxes or in 12-count trays.