ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly Bar

ONE Brands taps into the nostalgia of childhood lunches for its newest limited-edition product, ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly. The new bars come packed with 20 grams of protein, one gram of sugar and the familiar taste of peanut butter and strawberry jelly flavors. According to the company, the new offering locks in all the flavor expected from a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but without the excess sugar. ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly bars are sold individually, in four-count boxes or in 12-count trays. They will be available nationwide until the end of August.