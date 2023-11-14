ONE Brands enters the salty snack arena with the introduction of ONE Puffs. The protein bar maker aims to offer the traditional cheese puff experience — complete with cheese dust — while delivering its iconic punch of protein. ONE Puffs have 14 grams of protein and between 3 to 4 net carbs while clocking in at 150 calories per serving. The puffs are currently available in two flavors, Shreddin' Cheddar and Spicy Nacho. They are available nationwide as either individual bags or cases of 10.