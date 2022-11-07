ONE Rocky Road protein bar

ONE Brands launched an ice cream-inspired Rocky Road flavored protein bar. The gluten-free bars are packed with 20 grams of protein and one gram of sugar. Its flavor features smooth chocolate ice cream mixed with chopped almonds and soft, fluffy marshmallows. The limited-edition Rocky Road bar joins other flavors in the brand's portfolio including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Fruity Cereal. ONE's Rocky Road bars are the most portable way to enjoy this summertime staple. Available nationwide.