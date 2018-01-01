OPIS RetailSuite is a collection of five web-based products aimed at helping users compete more effectively in the retail fuel market. OPIS (Oil Price Information Service) has a database of more than 3.5 million gasoline and diesel prices for nearly 140,000 outlets, updated in real time. OPIS RetailSuite provides interactive access to this data, enabling users to compare performance against local competitors and national brands. OPIS RetailSuite consists of the following tools: PricePro for protecting fuel margins and volumes; AnalyticsPro for tracking retail fuel trends; MarginPro for measuring fuel profitability; DemandPro for benchmarking fuel volumes; and MarketSharePro for increasing brand power.