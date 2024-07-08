OPW New E-Series Transition Sumps

OPW Retail Fueling adds two new models to its growing E-Series family of fiberglass containment sumps: the at-grade VSE Vent Transition Sump and GSE Grade-Level Transition Sump. Both feature 14-gauge powder-coated steel tops with lockable access hatches, as well as OPW's DSE Dispenser Sump base, which utilizes a composite technology manufacturing process to produce finished products with smooth inner and outer walls that have consistent thicknesses. The VSE sump is primarily designed for underground storage tank venting systems, while the GSE sump is an at-grade system made for use in aboveground storage tanks.