OPW Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump

OPW Retail Fueling introduces the newest member of its E-Series Fiberglass Containment Sump family: the Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump. The fiberglass sump features all of the same delivery lead times of the original DSE model but with factory-tested and assembled components. This includes preinstalled stabilizer bars; 10 Plus Emergency Shut-Off Valves with SmartGuard design; standard DSE Dispenser Sump base; dual-sided rigid or hybrid entry fittings; flex connectors or NPT rigid-riser pipe nipples with preinstalled tees and elbows; and FlexWorks secondary test kits and test jumpers. The Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump can be configured for a specific site or piping layout. It is designed for use by fuel-site operators who wish to save time, reduce installation variability and reduce installation costs.