OPW WashNow! Online Store

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions introduces the new WashNow! Online Store, an e-commerce solution which replaces the company's previous product and features high customizability to help deliver a frictionless end-user shopping experience. The web-based portal enables vehicle wash owners to generate additional revenue by selling wash memberships, single washes, wash books and gift cards. Features include rapid one-page checkouts; unique linking; a branded online store domain; customizations from three demo templates; automated "order confirmation" emails; individual product instructions within post-purchase emails; online customer account portals; integration with WashConnect; and direct online sales.