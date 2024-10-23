 Skip to main content

OPW WashNow! Online Store

Car wash owners can customize their own online portal with three demo templates.
OPW Wash Now Online Store logo
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions introduces the new WashNow! Online Store, an e-commerce solution which replaces the company's previous product and features high customizability to help deliver a frictionless end-user shopping experience. The web-based portal enables vehicle wash owners to generate additional revenue by selling wash memberships, single washes, wash books and gift cards. Features include rapid one-page checkouts; unique linking; a branded online store domain; customizations from three demo templates; automated "order confirmation" emails; individual product instructions within post-purchase emails; online customer account portals; integration with WashConnect; and direct online sales. 

Other Popular Products

Planters Nuts Fall Flavors

Two hands cheering with containers of Planters Apple Cider Donut Cashews and Pumpkin Spice Almonds

OPW WashNow! Online Store

OPW Wash Now Online Store logo

Rich's Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites

Rich’s Double Chocolate Filled Donut Bites

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds