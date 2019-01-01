Orange Vanilla Coke & Coke Zero Sugar

The Coca-Cola Co. added Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar to its portfolio, marking the first Coca-Cola trademark flavor innovation in more than a decade. Available nationwide beginning Feb. 25, Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar come in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles. Additionally, the new flavors are available exclusively at Wendy's restaurants in Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain dispensers through the end of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament before rolling out nationally to all Freestyle units. The new varieties are being supported with a full marketing campaign, including TV, social, digital, outdoor, mobile, radio and experiential spots.