Orbit recently unveiled its first intense mint flavor of gum, Orbit Freeze Mint. Expanding upon the brand's mint offerings, Orbit Freeze Mint gum is packed with intense arctic freshness and an icy-cool flavor, leaving the consumer's mouth feeling clean, according to the maker. The launch of Orbit Freeze Mint marks the brand's first product innovation since introducing Orbit White in 2016. Orbit Freeze Mint will roll out to retailers nationwide in singles packs (suggested retail price of $1.09 to $1.59) and 3.58-ounce multipacks (SRP of $2.59 to $3.39).