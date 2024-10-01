Oreo Gluten-free Golden Sandwiches

Oreo introduces a new addition to its cookie line: Gluten Free Golden Sandwiches. According to the company, Golden Sandwiches rank No. 3 in its portfolio offerings, making it a natural choice to provide a permanent gluten-free option for fans. Made with vanilla sandwich cookies and filled with classic Oreo creme, the Gluten Free Golden Sandwiches began hitting store shelves in early January. The brand is also launching a limited run of its Oreo Black & White Cookie, as well as permanently introducing Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters to its portfolio.