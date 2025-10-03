The Oreo brand is growing in 2025 thanks to the addition of four new flavor innovations that join the portfolio as new permanent additions. Oreo Irish Creme Thins feature the brand's original thin cookies filled with Irish Creme-flavored creme. Oreo Minis Peanut Butter, a new take on its classic Minis, feature bite-sized chocolate cookies filled with smooth peanut butter creme. Golden Oreo Cakesters, back after more than a decade, feature creme filling sandwiched between two soft-baked golden snack cakes. Rounding out the new offerings, Oreo Loaded cookies feature the brand's classic chocolate cookie with Mega Stuf level creme that's filled with bits of actual Oreo pieces.