The Oreo brand unveils a new bite-sized innovation in the form of Oreo Thins Bites. The sandwich cookies deliver the same crisp and delicate taste of Oreo Thins, but in a new bite-sized format, according to the maker. Oreo Thins Bites come in four varieties — Original, Original Fudge Dipped, Mint Fudge Dipped and Coconut Fudge Dipped — and are now available in stores wherever Oreo cookies are sold. Package sizes include a 1.7-ounce pack for a suggested retail price of $1.30, or a 6-ounce pack for a suggested price of $3.30.