Advertisement
03/23/2021

Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's becomes the first mass chocolate brand to offer an organic option.
Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

The Hershey Co. is making sure there's a Reese's cup for nearly everyone by introducing Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The product launch makes Reese's the first mass chocolate brand to offer an organic option. Available in dark and milk chocolate varieties, Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project verified and Rainforest Alliance certified. Each 1.4-ounce pack has a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Other Popular Products

G4 GemX Narrow IntelliFresh Coffee Brewing System with FreshTrac

G4 GemX Narrow IntelliFresh Coffee Brewing System
Veeder-Root's HydrX Fuel Conditioning System

Veeder-Root HydrX Fuel Conditioning System

THRIVE Zero Sugar Jerky

Thrive Zero Sugar Jerky

Advertisement