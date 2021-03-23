The Hershey Co. is making sure there's a Reese's cup for nearly everyone by introducing Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The product launch makes Reese's the first mass chocolate brand to offer an organic option. Available in dark and milk chocolate varieties, Organic Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project verified and Rainforest Alliance certified. Each 1.4-ounce pack has a suggested retail price of $1.99.