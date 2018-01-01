Original Chipwich Relaunch

Original Chipwich RelaunchThe frozen dessert treat has been absent from store shelves since 2011.
Crave Better Foods is relaunching the iconic Original Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwich. With production underway, the Original Chipwich is now available for retail as a three-sandwich multipack for both convenience and grocery stores. The suggested retail price is $4.99 per pack. In 2011, the brand disappeared from store shelves after a 30-year run, but the frozen dessert treat is back with a new parent company. The Original Chipwich features premium vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two sweet chocolate chunk cookies and then rolled in crunchy, real chocolate chips — the signature detail that makes a Chipwich a Chipwich, according to the company. The product contains no artificial flavors or colors.