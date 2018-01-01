Original Chipwich Relaunch

Crave Better Foods is relaunching the iconic Original Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwich. With production underway, the Original Chipwich is now available for retail as a three-sandwich multipack for both convenience and grocery stores. The suggested retail price is $4.99 per pack. In 2011, the brand disappeared from store shelves after a 30-year run, but the frozen dessert treat is back with a new parent company. The Original Chipwich features premium vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two sweet chocolate chunk cookies and then rolled in crunchy, real chocolate chips — the signature detail that makes a Chipwich a Chipwich, according to the company. The product contains no artificial flavors or colors.