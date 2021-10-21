Mars Wrigley is bringing back the five staple flavors of its Original Skittles with the return of the Lime flavor. Replaced by Green Apple in 2013, the original lime green candy flavor will be back permanently in packs beginning in October 2021. Both Original and Sour packs of Skittles will now contain Orange, Lemon, Grape, Strawberry and Lime flavors. Skittles pack sizes range from 1.8-ounce single packs to the 3.6-ounce Share Size.