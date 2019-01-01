PAR IoT Remote Monitoring System

ParTech Inc. introduces PAR IoT, an advanced cloud-based system that enables 24/7 remote monitoring of key capital investments with near real-time alerting for temperature failures and power disruptions. The system's components include various sensors that collect crucial data; gateways to transfer data to cloud servers; and a web portal for system setup, reporting and alerting for action when specific programmable states exist. The PAR IoT solution ensures that critical temperatures are regularly captured and monitored in kitchens, serving areas, storage and holding areas, according to the company.