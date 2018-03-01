Paris Site Furnishings Bike Racks

Paris Site Furnishings presents a full range of bike racks that can keep store exteriors tidy and accessible. They are available in a number of sizes, styles, materials, colors and mounts. Designs include pedestal, m-style, coil, horseshoe, loop, ground loop, grid and traditional. The racks can come as standalone items or with complementary site furnishings, such as benches, waste and recycling containers, planters, shade structures, picnic tables and more. Made with durable components, the racks will provide years of maintenance-free functionality, the company noted. They are manufactured in Princeton, Ontario, and available factory direct or through distributors and dealers throughout North America.