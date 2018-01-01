Press enter to search
Paris Site Furnishings Custom Benches

Precision laser cutting enables accurate reproduction of customer-supplied graphics.

Paris Site Furnishings manufactures custom benches to complement any décor or environment. Precision laser cutting enables accurate reproduction of customer-supplied graphics, logos and other imagery for a unique solution. Custom benches boost awareness and branding, and are an ideal way to create seating that is as unique as the facility, while enhancing name recognition, according to the company.

