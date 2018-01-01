ParmCrisps Rebrand & New Positioning

ParmCrisps, the maker of artisan crafted crisps made from 100 percent cheese, has refreshed the brand and its packaging. The popular ParmCrisps pouch format has been repositioned for snacking on the go. The brand is aiming to serve consumers looking for functional, nutritionally on-trend and flavorful products, including those purchasing gluten-free and keto-friendly snacks. While ParmCrisps will continue to retail its tub format, the new ParmCrisps pouch caters to the preference of hand-to-mouth snacking, according to the company. Original, Jalapeno and Black Sesame varieties are available in the new packaging.