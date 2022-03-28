Paytronix Systems Inc. enhances the functionality of its Paytronix Order & Delivery platform with the launch of Paytronix Handoff, which can help convenience stores manage digital ordering information across all channels. Handoff makes it easy for retailers and restaurants to publish a menu of items out to the various delivery aggregators, and then manage inbound orders through a single tablet or point-of-sale (POS) system. It provides c-stores with complete control over how items are viewed, described and priced regardless of which channel those items appear, including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub. Handoff works with the most popular POS systems and leading third-party digital delivery platforms to eliminate the need to continually check multiple tablets for information; digitally connect third-party aggregators with internal POS systems and store operations; provide a single point of entry for all online orders as they come in; and enable store-level employees to more easily manage stock digitally, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.