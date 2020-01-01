PDI launched the PDI Enterprise Managed Service for small to mid-sized convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers. It offers a complete, feature-rich, industry-specific ERP solution in a hosted environment, according to the company. The solution includes ERP software, hosting services, managed services, and a handheld scanner. PDI’s Managed Services Team provides expert-level support for business needs, including end-to-end operational visibility to keep stores running at peak performance.