PDI Moves Into New Global HQ in Metro Atlanta

"We had several things we wanted to accomplish with this new office. First, we wanted to create a modern work environment that would communicate the openness of our culture, facilitate collaboration, and inspire our team members to do their best every day. Second, we wanted a space that was reflective of the top-notch talent we currently employ and seek to attract. Finally, we wanted our office to represent who we are as an industry leader and who we aspire to be. I think we accomplished that," he added.

PDI's new headquarters isn'’t the only place the company has been investing. In less than two years, the ERP software provider has completed nine acquisitions to expand its solution portfolio and global footprint. In 2018, PDI acquired two companies: TouchStar, a global logistics software provider, and Excentus, a leading provider of loyalty and coalition marketing solutions. The company is also expanding organically, as signified with 30 new hires at its Alpharetta office and plans for hiring initiatives through 2018.

The company’s North American operation will remain headquartered in Temple, Texas.

Today, PDI has 15 offices worldwide and serves customers in more than 50 countries.