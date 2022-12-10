PDI Technologies' New Solutions

PDI Technologies presented several new solutions at the 2022 NACS Show 2022 to support industry transformation across convenience ecosystem. Retail Site Management automates manual processes and allows companies to access data from anywhere within the business to increase efficiency, save money and allow your employees to focus more on consumers. Firewall as a Service increases security to meet rising cyberthreats without adding to the IT management burden. Offer Network integrates PDI Age & Identity Verification capabilities with targeted offers to optimize retail promotions and increase visibility and sales for brands. In addition, ChargeBuddy fosters a community for electric vehicle drivers to find charging availability in real time, while serving consumers exclusive in-app offers. This will be available in 2023.