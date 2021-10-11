PDI XDR Complete Cybersecurity Solution

PDI is rolling out new enhancements to its XDR services offering following the company's acquisition of Cybera and ControlScan in December 2020, the continued integration of security capabilities across the company’s solutions portfolio, and creation of the PDI Security Solutions line of business. The new PDI XDR Complete is a fully managed cybersecurity solution that utilizes extended detection and response capabilities to protect IT systems from advanced threats. The agile monitoring service helps businesses prevent, detect and respond to cyberthreats 24/7/365, enhancing security without consuming internal resources.