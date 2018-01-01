Peach Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier introduces a new variety to its expanding selection of flavored carbonated mineral waters: Perrier Peach. This bold, peach-flavored beverage is sugar-free, with zero calories and zero sweeteners. It presents a delicious alternative to soft drinks and other sugary beverages, according to the company. Perrier Peach is available in 8.45-ounce slim cans and 16.9-ounce PET bottles. Other varieties in the line include: Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon, L'Orange, Pink Grapefruit and Original.