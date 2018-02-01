Pearson Ranch Jerky Character Bags Rock

High in the mountains of New Mexico is where our fourth-generation ranch is located and where we raise buffalo (also known as bison), elk and cattle on mountain pastures. Our entire line of exotic snack sticks, jerky and summer sausages are made in a USDA inspected plant. Our meats combined with NATURAL ingredients result in delicious, savory, gourmet meat snacks.



Pearson Ranch Elk & Buffalo Jerky going with the #URWHATUEAT” has introduced fun and colorful new packaging with eye catching Characters that highlights their healthy, exciting Elk, Buffalo, Venison and Wild Boar varieties! All Pearson Ranch products are Natural, Gluten Free and contain no MSG or Nitrites. Made with premium quality lean meats, they are full of protein and seasoned to perfection. Consumers are tired of the same old feed-lot beef jerky that has flooded the meat snack market. Consumers are looking for excitement and wanting HEALTHY SNACKS! Pearson Ranch products fit those needs perfectly!! Isn’t time to end sku wash in your jerky section and “SEPARATE FROM THE HERD”. Pearson Ranch has everything you need for POP including display case trays, shippers and fine wood spinner displays.



