Pearson Ranch Jerky Packaging Refresh

The change calls more attention to the natural ingredients in the high-protein, low-carb offering.
Pearson Ranch Jerky presents new packaging for its exotic meat snacks. The packaging refresh unifies all Pearson Ranch Jerky products under one cohesive look and feel, according to the company, and calls more attention to the natural ingredients and healthy lifestyle that the brand strives to implement in its meat snacks. Packaging changes include a fresh new color palette with a matte, soft touch finish and a standardized logo featuring the hunter orange and trademark Pearson Ranch arch. Available in Elk, Bison, Venison, Duck and Wild Boar varieties, Pearson Ranch's jerky snacks are made with all natural ingredients without any added MSG, soy or nitrites/nitrates. 

