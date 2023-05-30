Snack It Forward's PeaTos brand expands its line of chips and curls with the introduction of PeaTos Puffs in two flavors: Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs. PeaTos aims to offer the flavor and fun of junk snacks, but with the added benefit of better-for-you nutrition. According to the company, it replaces the traditional corn base of other chips with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers double the protein and three times the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts. PeaTos products are also Non-GMO Project certified. The new PeaTos Puffs are now shipping to retailers nationwide.